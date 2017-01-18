Davis: Transition Could Take Years

Speaking on the Today programme, David Davis said he expects a free trade deal with Europe to be agreed in two years though warns the transitional period could take longer. How long?

DD: “At the end of two years we will have our deal. What may take longer is implementation… It won’t be a long time. It’ll be practical.”

JH: “What are we talking? A year? Five years?”

DD: “A year or two. The thing you’ve got to understand is those interim arrangements will be determined by what the final outcome will be. If the final outcome is very like where we are now, they won’t be very long. If they’re very different, they’ll be longer.”

JH: “So it could be five years?”

DD: “I doubt it.

Having lost the battle on the single market, the continuity Remain campaign will switch to trying to delay Brexit. Paul Nuttall said yesterday that the transition must be over by the 2020 election, Michael Gove has said it must take months rather than years, Gisela Stuart and Change Britain have said it must be swift and time limited. Now the phoney war on the single market and customs union is over, this is a key Brexit battleground…

Tags: ,
People:
January 18, 2017 at 8:40 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David David responds when asked if he’s confident he can make a success of Brexit:

“Why on earth could it go wrong?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

New European: Leave Voters “Lager Louts” New European: Leave Voters “Lager Louts”
Sion Simon Deletes Pro Remain Statement Sion Simon Deletes Pro Remain Statement
John Woodcock’s Fake News John Woodcock’s Fake News
May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech May’s Brexit Plan – Full Text of Speech
Benn’s Brexit Committee Bunfight Benn’s Brexit Committee Bunfight
Real Brexit: Gove Sets The Standard Real Brexit: Gove Sets The Standard
Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker
EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge
Carney: Brexit Risks “Down” Carney: Brexit Risks “Down”
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Egalitarian Tories Egalitarian Tories
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Stop the Gagging Order / Save the Free Press Stop the Gagging Order / Save the Free Press
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn
Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Oops Minister Oops Minister