Putin: Russian Prostitutes Best in World

Putin is enjoying himself today:

“Prostitution is an ugly social phenomenon. But people who order such fakes which are now used against the elected President of the United States , fabricate information and use it in the political struggle, they are worse than prostitutes, they have no moral limits…

Our security services do not chase every US billionaire. Trump has been with the most beautiful women in the world, so why would he need prostitutes in Moscow? He organised beauty contests. It’s unlikely he met with young women with such a low social responsibility. Although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.”

A character reference for the defence…

January 17, 2017



Quote of the Day

Interesting choice of words from Putin on Golden Shower-gate:

“People who fabricate and use fake news about Trump are worse than prostitutes.”

