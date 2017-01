A ripple of excitement spread through elements of the Labour Party last night as Corbynistas¬†based in Liz Kendall’s Leicester constituency spread a rumour that she was set to stand down. Guido can dash their hopes – Liz says she’s not planning on doing a Tristram: “I intend to stay put as long as the good people of Leicester West will have me”. So Labour will be able to have a look at what they could have won for a while to come yet.¬†More Corbynista fake news…