Labour Drops Investigation Into Oxford Anti-Semitism

The Jewish Chronicle reports that Labour have decided to take no action against two members of the Oxford University Labour club accused of anti-Semitism. The members of OULC were claimed to have repeatedly used the slur “Zios” and said attacks on Jews were justified because of the situation in Gaza. At the time the group’s chair Alex Chalmers quit in protest, saying:

“Whether it be members of the Executive throwing around the term ‘Zio’ (a term for Jews usually confined to websites run by the Ku Klux Klan) with casual abandon, senior members of the club expressing their ‘solidarity’ with Hamas and explicitly defending their tactics of indiscriminately murdering civilians, or a former Co-Chair claiming that ‘most accusations of antisemitism are just the Zionists crying wolf’, a large proportion of both OULC and the student left in Oxford more generally have some kind of problem with Jews.”

Baroness Royall found the claims to be true in her report, finding: “It is clear to me from the weight of witnessed allegations received that there have been some incidents of antisemitic behaviour and that it is appropriate for the disciplinary procedures of our Party to be invoked”. Yet the Labour NEC disputes panel today ruled that no further investigations should be carried out into the pair. Who’d have thought it. Good day to bury bad news…

Quote of the Day

Interesting choice of words from Putin on Golden Shower-gate:

“People who fabricate and use fake news about Trump are worse than prostitutes.”

