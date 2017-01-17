John Woodcock’s Fake News

Labour MP John Woodcock tells his 26,000 Twitter followers this morning that “Brexit campaigners promised we would stay in” the single market:

This is just a lie. Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom from Vote Leave all said Brexit meant leaving the single market. Cameron and Osborne on the Remain side said the same thing.

Woodcock’s Barrow-in-Furness voted 60% to Leave. His voters should know that their MP is lying to them.

January 17, 2017



The FT’s Wolfgang Munchau on the “fake maths” of economic forecasts:

"The truth is that our ability to forecast the future beyond the current quarter is limited… The curse of our time is fake maths. Think of it as fake news for numerically literate intellectuals: it is the abuse of statistics and economic models to peddle one's own political prejudice… The fakeness of the maths lies in an exaggerated inference. Economic models have their uses, as do opinion polls. They provide information to policymakers and markets. But nobody can see through the fog of the future."

