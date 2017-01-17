Israeli Plot to Take Out Minister Latest

Alan Duncan, the minister supposedly targeted by an Israeli diplomat in Al-Jazeera’s sting, meets Israel’s ambassador Mark Regev in the Foreign Office this afternoon. “Friendly encounter” he says. Peace process complete…
Alan Duncan, the minister supposedly targeted by an Israeli diplomat in Al-Jazeera’s sting, meets Israel’s ambassador Mark Regev in the Foreign Office this afternoon. “Friendly encounter” he says. Peace process complete…
Interesting choice of words from Putin on Golden Shower-gate:
“People who fabricate and use fake news about Trump are worse than prostitutes.”