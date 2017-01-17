Hammond Beats May To It: UK Out of Single Market

Philip Hammond informs parliament of the government’s announcement on the single market before Theresa May’s speech, telling Tory MP William Wragg at Treasury questions: “we will go forward understanding we cannot be members of the Single Market because of the political red lines around the four freedoms”. There it is at last.
And May confirms 15 minutes after it was announced to parliament:
UK cannot remain part of the single market, @theresa_may
says in major #Brexit speech https://t.co/B892tG9Dyx pic.twitter.com/BCX6FMRpcC
