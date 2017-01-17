New European: Leave Voters are “Lager Louts of Europe”

The New European newspaper has been a forum for Remain ultras to grieve – it is the Alastair Campbell / Eddie Izzard version of bonkers Scottish fake newspaper The National. This week it publishes an article by Cambridge University professor Nicholas Boyle branding all 17 million Leave voters “lager louts” and “ruffians”.

“The referendum vote does not deserve to be respected… Like resentful ruffians uprooting the new trees in the park and trashing the new play area, 17 million English, the lager louts of Europe, voted for Brexit in an act of geopolitical vandalism.”

The professor is mistaken on his statistics as well. While 17 million British people did vote for Brexit, only 15 million of these were in England. 52% of Welsh voters backed Brexit, as well as 40% in Scotland. Today’s Order of the OTT is awarded to another academic who proves you can be very clever and also very stupid…