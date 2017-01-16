Labour MP’s Awkward Gaffe Attacking Grieving UKIP Councillor

Labour MP John Healey is poking fun at his opponents on the campaign trail in Dinnington, where he claims the “UKIP councillor walked away from his job”. Well, sort of. Cllr Ian Finnie resigned last month, explaining that he no longer wanted to take public money for a job he could not devote himself to following tragic family circumstances:

“the loss of two of my very close brothers this year and another with serious health issues has taken its toll on me and my family. My full time time job is also a factor and my own constant illnesses in and out of hospital are too… I feel that I cannot give enough time to fulfil my duties expected of me. I will not claim public money for a role that I cannot give enough time to.”

Guido will give Healey the benefit of the doubt and say presumably he didn’t know about all this. Though he has been repeatedly informed on Twitter and has decided not to clarify, which is a bit off. The pitfalls of tweeting before thinking.