Gove Defends Trump Interview

“Do you think you gave him a proper grilling?” @Jo_Coburn asks Michael Gove about Trump interview: “Where were the difficult questions?” pic.twitter.com/tnYox6D3MR — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) January 16, 2017

Michael Gove is getting some stick for his Trump interview from journalists who could never break a window. By Guido’s count the scoop had at least ten separate news lines, on Brexit, Theresa May, Nato, Russia, Syria, Iran, Merkel, travel restrictions for Europeans, his Twitter, Jared Kushner and Camp David. It was on the front page not just of The Times and Bild, but also The Sun, Telegraph, Guardian, BBC News and MailOnline. Think his editor will be happy.