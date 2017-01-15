Guido’s Impress File on the Sunday Politics

Max Mosley gets Brillo’d as MediaGuido’s Impress File is read out to him on the Sunday Politics. Read it in full here. Mosley also confirmed the money being used to fund Impress comes from his father Oswald, refused to defend the comments made by Impress board members and admitted newspapers were unlikely to ever sign up. Hope Karen Bradley was watching as Mosley’s arguments for Impress and Section 40 were comprehensively dismantled…