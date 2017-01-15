Bad Al Campbell Heckles Piers Morgan

It’s all kicking off with @campbellclaret and @piersmorgan heckling each other about @realDonaldTrump! #Peston pic.twitter.com/fs1gkDI7L1
— Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 15, 2017
It’s all kicking off with @campbellclaret and @piersmorgan heckling each other about @realDonaldTrump! #Peston pic.twitter.com/fs1gkDI7L1
— Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 15, 2017
City AM editor Christian May:
“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”