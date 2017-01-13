UK Financial Advisers Wrong on “Trump Bump”

The day before Donald Trump won the presidential election market research firm Opinium reported: “the majority of UK financial advisers believe a Trump victory will adversely affect investments“. It went on: “four out of five (80%) financial advisers take a negative view on a Trump win when it comes to investments… only four per cent believe Trump would have a positive impact on the market”. Since then, investors on both sides of the Atlantic have been profiting from the “Trump rally”, Trump bump” and the “Brexit boom”. Yesterday the FTSE 100 soared to a new record high for the eleventh consecutive day of trading. In the US, the Dow and the S&P 500 have both hit record highs. Experts…

Quote of the Day

City AM editor Christian May:

“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”

