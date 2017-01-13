Tristram: V&A Must Charge For Entry

Did DCMS and the V&A know about this 2011 Guardian article by one Tristram Hunt?

“while it is free to visit the V&A, the British Library and Museum, an entrance fee is set to be charged in Stoke. Across the country, eye-watering cuts to local authority budgets mean that councils are either closing museums or ratcheting up charges. Last week, artist Anish Kapoor accused the Tories of having a “castration complex” about the arts. Yet, in the midst of this, the teeming London museums continue to enjoy a state subsidy to retain free admission…

while American tourists and continental mini-breakers have no problem paying €6.50 to wonder at the majesty of Lorenzetti in the Uffizi and €8 to feast on Velázquez at the Prado, in London it is all gratis. At New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, there is a de facto $20 entrance fee for adults, so why not a fiver for London’s great galleries? Would it really undermine our cultural competitiveness?…

A truly equitable cultural policy might begin to think about reintroducing charges for our national museums.”

Oops!

H/T Joe Murphy
January 13, 2017 at 11:53 am



Quote of the Day

City AM editor Christian May:

“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”

