Stoke-on-Trent Likely to Be Fierce 4-Way Fight

5,179 votes separate Labour and UKIP in Tristram’s Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency. It is a Leave constituency (69.4%) which gives UKIP a strong boost. The Tories will fight – more to deny UKIP another seat in parliament than to beat Labour. Labour losing the seat would destabilise Corbyn all over again. 2590 votes switching from Labour will cost them the seat. The LibDems are having a good run and will hoover up left-of-centre Remain voters, potentially giving the seat to either the Tories or UKIP. This is likely to be an intensely fought 4-way fight…

Paddy Power make it 2/7 that Labour retain the seat, with UKIP on 4/1, Tories (9/1) and Lib Dems (20/1). With a low-turnout by-election the UKIP and Tory prices look attractive and worth a flutter

Tags:
People:
January 13, 2017 at 11:17 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

City AM editor Christian May:

“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter
Labour Lose Sunderland Labour Lose Sunderland
Sweariest MP Revealed Sweariest MP Revealed
WATCH: Tories Launch Nuclear Missile At Corbyn WATCH: Tories Launch Nuclear Missile At Corbyn
PICTURE: Le Pen in Trump Tower PICTURE: Le Pen in Trump Tower
Tory: Will You Come to My Own Portrait Unveiling? Tory: Will You Come to My Own Portrait Unveiling?
Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker
Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo
Millionaire Hammond Claimed £90 For Smashed Phone Millionaire Hammond Claimed £90 For Smashed Phone
WATCH: Max Mosley Punches Policeman WATCH: Max Mosley Punches Policeman
New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel
EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge
Carney: Brexit Risks “Down” Carney: Brexit Risks “Down”
CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed
D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Revealed: Al-Jazeera Israel Sting Reporter Revealed: Al-Jazeera Israel Sting Reporter
BuzzFeed is Failing Pile of Garbage BuzzFeed is Failing Pile of Garbage