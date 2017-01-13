Corbyn to Quote Trump in Speech Tomorrow

In April last year, Donald Trump famously said this:

“If you think about it, the economy is rigged. The banking system is rigged. There’s a lot of things that are rigged in this world of ours… and we’re going to change it. You know, the system, folks, is rigged. It’s a rigged system.”

Tomorrow, in a speech at the Fabian Society, Jeremy Corbyn will quote one of the President-Elect’s most memorable soundbites during the US election campaign. The Labour leader will say:

“The people who run Britain have been taking our country for a ride. They’ve stitched up our political system to protect the powerful… They’ve rigged the economy and business rules to line the pockets of their friends… Labour under my leadership stands for a complete break with this rigged system.”

The Trumpian rebrand’s gonna be great, folks, it’s gonna be tremendous…