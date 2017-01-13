Corbyn: Labour Isn’t Out of Control

Corbyn says “I’m not expecting any other MPs to resign” but “if they come they come”, adding: “I haven’t lost control of the party. The party isn’t out of control.” If you have to say it…
City AM editor Christian May:
“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”