Corbyn: Labour Isn’t Out of Control

Corbyn says “I’m not expecting any other MPs to resign” but “if they come they come”, adding: “I haven’t lost control of the party. The party isn’t out of control.” If you have to say it…

Tags: ,
People:
January 13, 2017 at 4:43 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

City AM editor Christian May:

“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter
Labour Lose Sunderland Labour Lose Sunderland
Sweariest MP Revealed Sweariest MP Revealed
WATCH: Tories Launch Nuclear Missile At Corbyn WATCH: Tories Launch Nuclear Missile At Corbyn
PICTURE: Le Pen in Trump Tower PICTURE: Le Pen in Trump Tower
Tory: Will You Come to My Own Portrait Unveiling? Tory: Will You Come to My Own Portrait Unveiling?
Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker
Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo
Millionaire Hammond Claimed £90 For Smashed Phone Millionaire Hammond Claimed £90 For Smashed Phone
WATCH: Max Mosley Punches Policeman WATCH: Max Mosley Punches Policeman
New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel
EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge
Carney: Brexit Risks “Down” Carney: Brexit Risks “Down”
CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed
D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Revealed: Al-Jazeera Israel Sting Reporter Revealed: Al-Jazeera Israel Sting Reporter
BuzzFeed is Failing Pile of Garbage BuzzFeed is Failing Pile of Garbage