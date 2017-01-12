Max Mosley Punches Policeman at Fascist Rally

MediaGuido has found footage of a black-shirted Max Mosley punching a policeman in the face at a fascist rally in the British Pathe news archive. The Impress bankroller, who don’t forget has also donated £200,000 to Tom Watson, was filmed in a 1962 news reel taking part in a violent brawl between his fellow fascists and the police. Now he claims to be a freedom loving philanthropist….

In the news reel above, Mosley clearly throws a flurry of right hooks, connecting with a police officer’s face. The newsreader said: “Sir Oswald’s son Max was among those later arrested”. This is the man behind the new state regulator seeking to gag the British press…