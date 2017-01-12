Tory MP Invites Colleagues to Portrait Unveiling… of Himself

Backbench Tory MP John Howell has been the butt of many a tea room joke this week after inviting colleagues to a party celebrating the unveiling of a portrait… of himself! Howell emailed all MPs to inform them he had “recently had a portrait painted by the wonderful artist Mark Draisey”, and that “I have decided to hold a drinks party in my office” to celebrate its unveiling. To the merriment of the members’ tea room, attached was a photo of the portrait of a cheerful Howell sitting at his piano in a splendid pair of lurid mustard cords. Colleagues have been too polite to say how funny they found John’s invite, well to his face anyway…

January 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm



Quote of the Day

The Shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis:

“‘Public good, private bad’ – that’s what we think on this side. But on that side of the House, you think it’s ‘private good, public bad’.”

