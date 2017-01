Outgoing Jamie Reed is the rudest MP on Twitter, using 20 swear words in 2016 according to analysis by Polimonitor. Hopefully he can chill out a bit when he leaves parliament in a couple of weeks. No surprise that Michael Dugher is up there, nor Nicholas Soames who has a penchant for calling people “chateau bottled nuclear powered ocean going sh*ts”. Jess Phillips and John Woodcock are some of the most potty mouthed. Almost as if the Corbyn-hating Labour moderates are angry with the world…