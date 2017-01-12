New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel

The latest from Momentum: Jon Lansman has resigned as director of Momentum Campaign Services Ltd. He is certainly under pressure, last night he lost a vote on his purge of Trotskyists in his own local Momentum branch. Notable that he also dissolved New Hope for Labour Ltd, his data company, before Christmas. Labour sources doubt Lansman is taking a step back given he has waited 30 years to get to this position. His opponents claim he is freeing himself up to run for election to the new Momentum steering group. As one puts it, “About as meaningful as when Putin swapped the president’s role with the prime minister so he could stay in power.”

Lansman’s replacement as director of Momentum Campaign Services Ltd is his ally Christine Shawcroft, a mad lefty who was suspended by Labour for backing Lutfur Rahman and famously said British soldiers should invite ISIS round for cups of tea. Shawcroft is one of the four members of Labour’s selection panel for the Copeland by-election. The new head of Momentum will have a major say in their by-election candidate…