Millionaire Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond claimed £90 from the taxpayer for “smashed phone screen repair“, his expenses reveal. Hammond is one of the wealthiest members of the cabinet with a fortune estimated at more than £8 million. The claim was made under “office costs” on 26 September last year. It is not clear if the phone is Hammond’s or belongs to one of his staff. Spreadsheet Phil doesn’t miss a penny.