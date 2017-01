Jeremy Corbyn gets very upset with the media for not reporting on minor council by-election results, so… Last night Labour lost the Sandhill ward in their Sunderland stronghold to the LibDems. The LibDems beat Labour by 45% to 25% with a swing of around 40%. Last time round Labour polled well over 50% and the LibDems were fourth on 5%. On Tuesday Jezza boasted during his relaunch: “We have been making gains in some council by-elections…”