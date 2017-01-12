Carney: Brexit Risks Have “Gone Down”

Some prize comments from Mark Carney which went under the radar in the excitement of Trump yesterday. The Bank of England governor now says he is “surprised” his forecast of an immediate post-Leave vote slump has not come true, admitting the BoE is “very likely” to improve its economic forecasts:

“Of course having got through the night the day after the scale of the immediate risks around Brexit have gone down.”

Apparently the EU now has more to worry about than us:

“there are greater financial stability risks on the continent in the short term for the transition than there are for the UK”

The stock market is enjoying a bull run and breaking all records. In November the BoE already doubled its forecast for 2017, the biggest single upgrade it has ever made to a prediction, and now it is likely to upgrade it again. Experts…

