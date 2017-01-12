Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker

Well there goes the credibility of Al-Jazeera’s investigation into the “Israeli lobby” and British Jews. Their new episode aired today defends Jackie Walker, who was famously suspended by Labour for saying that “Jews” were the “chief financiers of the sugar and slave trade”. Even the Corbynistas do not contest that Walker’s conduct has been unacceptable – Corbyn’s Labour have kicked her out. But Al-Jazeera journalists incredibly say she was a victim of an Israeli conspiracy:

Al-Jazeera also quote Electronic Intifada, a virulently anti-Semitic pro-Palestine website. Sad that a supposedly reputable news organisation has become The Canary in broadcast form…

Tags: , , ,
People:
January 12, 2017 at 2:47 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo
CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed
D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Runners & Riders Runners & Riders
Max Mosley’s Fascist Past Max Mosley’s Fascist Past
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Survey Says Survey Says
Oops Minister Oops Minister
BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus
Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event