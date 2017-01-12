Here Are 6 Media Outlets Who Rejected Buzzfeed’s Trump Memo

The Trump golden showers memo was rejected by six major news publications and dozens of American and British journalists before Buzzfeed finally published the document. Here is Guido’s listicle of those who turned the story down:

CNN has dumped on Buzzfeed, even their friends at the Guardian have blasted them, saying it was “wrong” to publish and the decision “damages proper journalism“. Today’s Sun Says is damning: “The Buzzfeed site styles itself the “most trusted” name in news. That’s a laugh. It has made a mockery of ­journalism.” Buzzfeed published a load of speculation from a real-life Johnny English, and you won’t believe what happened next!