Corbyn’s PMQs Inspiration

Guido might have detected David Prescott’s turn of phrase from Corbyn today – the Labour leader now has Prezza Jnr working on his PMQs prep team and hit the PM with the archetypal Labour attack line: “Our NHS is in crisis but the Prime Minister is in denial”. A better Corbyn line was his mockery of Theresa May’s “shared society”: “More people sharing hospital corridors on trolleys”. Inspired by Morten Morland’s cartoon in today’s Times?

The BBC had a similar line on the News at Ten on Monday as well. Neither May nor Corbyn is a strong PMQs peformer, the best lines are borrowed from elsewhere. Becoming a challenge for sketch writers…