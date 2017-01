UK industrial production is up 2.1%, way up on a gloomy 1% estimate. The latest figures are for last November and year-on-year the indicator is now +2%. Experts wrong again…

The news comes after the Federation of Small Businesses reported its members confidence had “bounced back” after Brexit. Chairman Mike Cherry said:

“The current economic outlook seems brighter, and UK small businesses are ambitious and want to make the most of it.”

Brexit Britain confident and productive…