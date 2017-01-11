Trump: BuzzFeed is a Failing Pile of Garbage

“Buzzfeed is a failing pile of garbage” – Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/IJgEZV01ih — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 11, 2017

The President-Elect says BuzzFeed “is a failing pile of garbage”, then refuses to take a question from CNN because: “You are fake news.”

Donald Trump refuses answer questions from CNN calling them fake news https://t.co/aq0gwA0SAI — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 11, 2017

And responds to the Beeb: “BBC? That’s another beauty.”