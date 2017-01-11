Revealed: Al-Jazeera Undercover Operative’s Cover Story Exploited Holocaust

Guido can unmask the undercover operative who carried out Al-Jazeera’s sting targeting Israelis in London. Multiple sources confirm that the man above is ‘Robin Harrow’, the name used by a Qatari-funded undercover journalist who infiltrated the Israeli Embassy. ‘Harrow’ claimed he was German, sources say he convinced young Jewish activists he was a supporter of Israel by telling them he was guilty about the Holocaust and his country’s history. A charming cover story.

‘Harrow’ told Jewish community members he was a recent graduate of the University of Berlin, and suddenly announced he was “returning to Germany” before the story broke and deleted his Twitter account. A bogus pro-Israel opinion piece he wrote for The Times of Israel as part of his cover has disappeared:

All that hard work creating his cover story and this is all he could catch the pesky Zionists doing?