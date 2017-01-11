Revealed: Al-Jazeera Undercover Operative’s Cover Story Exploited Holocaust

Guido can unmask the undercover operative who carried out Al-Jazeera’s sting targeting Israelis in London. Multiple sources confirm that the man above is ‘Robin Harrow’, the name used by a Qatari-funded undercover journalist who infiltrated the Israeli Embassy. ‘Harrow’ claimed he was German, sources say he convinced young Jewish activists he was a supporter of Israel by telling them he was guilty about the Holocaust and his country’s history. A charming cover story.

‘Harrow’ told Jewish community members he was a recent graduate of the University of Berlin, and suddenly announced he was “returning to Germany” before the story broke and deleted his Twitter account. A bogus pro-Israel opinion piece he wrote for The Times of Israel as part of his cover has disappeared:

All that hard work creating his cover story and this is all he could catch the pesky Zionists doing?

Tags: ,
January 11, 2017 at 5:30 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Runners & Riders Runners & Riders
Max Mosley’s Fascist Past Max Mosley’s Fascist Past
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Survey Says Survey Says
Oops Minister Oops Minister
BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus
Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest