Momentum Trots Rush to Secure Data Before Purge

Far-left Facebook forums are a highly entertaining read this morning following the news of Jon Lansman’s plan to purge Trotskyists from Momentum. Josie Runswick, a Jill Mountford ally in the anti-Lansman faction, has ordered those likely to be expelled to secure their data and mailing lists before they lose access:

Sacha Ismail from the Alliance of Workers Liberty, a Trotskyist group which had been plotting against Lansman, says the purge is: “Unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything quite like this in my time on the left”. Nick Wrack from Left Unity, another entryist group facing expulsion, says: “I am staggered. It has to rank as one of the most undemocratic manoeuvres in the history of the British left – and that is saying something”. Jackie Walker has taken time out from sharing Al-Jazeera’s Israel conspiracies to declare that Momentum is now “a leftie version of Progress that will drift to the right”. Top entertainment. Once again the Stalinists plunge an ice pick into the Trots…