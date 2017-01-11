First PMQs of 2017: Who’s Asking The Questions

Oral Questions to The Prime Minister

Q1 Chris Law (Dundee West) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 11 January.

Q2 Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)

Q3 Mark Menzies (Fylde)

Q4 Mrs Maria Miller (Basingstoke)

Q5 Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) What recent assessment she has made of the (a) performance of the economy and (b) adequacy of provision of public services in Staffordshire; and if she will make a statement.

Q6 Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen)

Q7 Norman Lamb (North Norfolk)

Q8 Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury)

Q9 Richard Fuller (Bedford)

Q10 Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West)

Q11 Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Q12 Edward Argar (Charnwood)

Q13 John Woodcock (Barrow and Furness)

Q14 Dr James Davies (Vale of Clwyd)

Q15 Chris White (Warwick and Leamington)

