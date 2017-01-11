CNN Dumps on Buzzfeed

CNN has condemned Buzzfeed for publishing the unverified Trump dossier and spoiling their more careful reporting of allegations against the President-Elect:

“CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations.

We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.

We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

Big fight between two liberal media outlets, even more pressure on Buzzfeed’s decision to publish now…

UPDATE:

