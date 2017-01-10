Last Orders! MP Ousted in Parliament Pub Coup

Last orders for LibDem Greg Mulholland, who has just been usurped as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Save the Pub Group in a coup in favour of Labour’s Toby Perkins. Trouble was brewing when Mulholland re-nominated himself as chair only for Perkins to be counter-nominated, and then go on to win. Unsurprisingly, the Save the Pubs group is one of the more popular APPGs. Guido is told by a top sauce: “The group’s members thought Mulholland had been using the APPG to promote himself and that he wasn’t a very effective chairman“. Won’t even be able to drown his sorrows…

Tags: ,
People: /
January 10, 2017 at 5:30 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Danny Blanchflower, former Corbyn economic adviser, on wage cap…

“I was still an adviser I would have told him it’s a totally idiotic unworkable idea.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Max Mosley’s Fascist Past Max Mosley’s Fascist Past
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Stop the Gagging Order / Save the Free Press Stop the Gagging Order / Save the Free Press
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn Red Len Plans to Shaft Corbyn
Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge Whitehall Union Boss’s Brexit Whinge
Listen: Obama Slams Corbyn Listen: Obama Slams Corbyn
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Queen DID Back Brexit – BBC’s Laura Queen DID Back Brexit – BBC’s Laura
Morning Star Backs McCluskey Morning Star Backs McCluskey
“Bastards”: Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked “Bastards”: Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked
Giles Wilkes Heads to Downing Street Giles Wilkes Heads to Downing Street
SpAds Nick and Fi on £140,000 Each SpAds Nick and Fi on £140,000 Each
Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear Jamie Reed Goes Nuclear
Columnists: Thanks for the Laughs Columnists: Thanks for the Laughs
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido