Last Orders! MP Ousted in Parliament Pub Coup

Last orders for LibDem Greg Mulholland, who has just been usurped as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Save the Pub Group in a coup in favour of Labour’s Toby Perkins. Trouble was brewing when Mulholland re-nominated himself as chair only for Perkins to be counter-nominated, and then go on to win. Unsurprisingly, the Save the Pubs group is one of the more popular APPGs. Guido is told by a top sauce: “The group’s members thought Mulholland had been using the APPG to promote himself and that he wasn’t a very effective chairman“. Won’t even be able to drown his sorrows…