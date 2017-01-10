Sunday Times Deputy Political Editor Runners and Riders

The Sunday Times deputy political editor job is one of the toughest in political journalism, requiring scoops that hold and set the agenda every weekend. The paper will be looking at candidates who fall into more than one of the following three categories; journalists who are good on Labour – Tim Shipman has top Tory contacts and wrote the book on Brexit so he may want someone who can look after the Corbyn beat, as James Lyons did previously. Journalists who have Sunday experience – Guido can tell you that writing for the Sundays is hard and requires a different skill set, so those who have already done so in their careers are at an advantage. Journalists who break awkward stories – surely the most important category, the Sunday Times gig requires a candidate with a track-record at breaking news the powers that be wanted out of the public domain. Half the Lobby will fancy themselves, as ever MediaGuido gives you your runners and riders…

John Stevens, Daily Mail: Since coming back from Brussels he has made an impact with Westminster scoops, the Twitterati particularly enjoyed his recent hit on aid. EU knowledge obviously valuable in the next few years.

Jim Pickard, Financial Times: Well-connected across Labour, from the leader’s office to the unions and moderates. Comfy on the Remainiac patch at the FT, where he’s been for yonks. Time to join a Brexit-backing paper?

Kevin Schofield, PoliticsHome: Hates being described as a “Blairite hack”, however he has excellent Labour sources and enjoys kicking Corbynistas. Ex-Sun, would he relish making more high-profile splashes?

Harry Cole, The Sun: Earned his print credentials at Britain’s raciest red top, the Daily Star Sunday. Not just a tabloid muckraker, as proved by four years at the Spectator. Number 10 would be thrilled.

Ben Riley-Smith, The Telegraph: A rise up the Telegraph hierarchy akin to being on the Western Front, joining as a private and quickly becoming a general. Writes the Sunday paper now everyone else has left.

Ben Glaze, Daily Mirror: Obviously well in with Labour and the path has been trodden before. Might he follow in the tiny footsteps of a previous Mirror deputy pol ed?

Rowena Mason, The Guardian: Nowhere to go at the Guardian now there’s the successful pol ed sisterhood jobshare. Not your usual Guardianista, though would she take the Murdoch shilling?

Steve Hawkes, The Sun: Strong trade union contacts, has broadsheet experience. Could expect plenty of business-themed Brexit scoops. An inter-News UK sideways move is possible…

Tom MacTague, Politico: Is beginning to make Politico a worthwhile read, his in-depth analysis would not be out of place in the Sunday Times. Has Sunday experience at the IoS when it existed. Though after that would he ditch digital for the dead tree press?

Lucy Fisher, Times: Good on Corbynista Kremlinology and has had some revealing Momentum scoopettes. Has worked at the Sunday Times before…

Kate McCann, Telegraph: Another fast riser up the Lobby ranks. A web of contacts helped her break the arachnid-based story of the year.

Matt Chorley, Times Red Box: Another former IoS man. Would do everyone a favour limiting those fun emails to once a week. Change would have a serious impact on sleeping patterns.

Matt Holehouse, MLex: Brexit wonk who has Brussels experience and a better grasp of the minutiae than most. Would he want to give up the reasonable and well paid hours at newswire platform MLex?

Camilla Tominey, Sunday Express: Quietly broken some big scoops that no one saw because they were at the Sunday Express. Outside chance, deserves a bigger platform…