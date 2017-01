There’s an argument that Corbyn’s maximum wage law is an example of left-wing populism, that the public will quite like the idea of wages being limited for the rich. The polls show otherwise: when YouGov asked about public support for a maximum wage cap of £1 million per year in September 2015, 44% opposed and just 39% supported the policy. Turns out people don’t like the idea of the state deciding how much you can earn…