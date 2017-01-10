Corbyn U-Turns on Free Movement U-Turn

Jeremy Corbyn has entirely predictably backtracked on the overnight briefing saying he would ditch his commitment to free movement. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, he clarified that “If the EU says access to the single market requires freedom of movement I would say… economically we’ve got to be able to trade with Europe”. In other words that Britain should prioritise the single market over controlling borders. He then told Today he would not end the “right to travel”, also known as free movement, adding “We’re not saying anyone couldn’t come here”.

As of last night Corbyn was saying “Labour is not wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens”, this morning he’s ultimately saying he would keep free movement. When Labour sent out the speech excerpts outlining the tougher line on immigration, it was inevitable that Corbyn wouldn’t stick to it. What will he say in his speech? Find out at 3pm…

Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings on the relative merits of EU Referendum campaigners…

“600,000 votes either way does not make one set of people geniuses and another set of people morons. “

