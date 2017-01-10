Corbyn Calls For Law to Limit Maximum Income

Corbyn is supposed to be talking about Brexit and immigration this morning so instead he has gone on the Today programme to call for a law to limit the maximum wage. Jez said “I would like there to be some kind of high earnings cap” though wouldn’t give a figure. Asked to clarify if he wanted a law to limit income he replied “I would like to see a maximum earnings limit”. What will the limit be until Labour think you shouldn’t be allowed to earn any more money? Presumably above the £140,000 he earns…