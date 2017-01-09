Telegraph Advertising For Political Editor on Gorkana

How is the Telegraph’s search for their new political editor going? The fact that they’re advertising for the job on Gorkana and LinkedIn does not bode well. You would hardly see the Times or the Mail advertising for a new pol ed via a recruitment PR. The successful candidate will have “Experience in a senior editorial role developing political content in a newspaper, newswire, broadcast or digital environment”, as well as “Knowledge and experience of digital publishing, analytics, SEO and social media”. Perhaps MediaGuido should apply…