Sadiq Khan Broken Promise Count

TfL fares

Promise: ‘I want to be crystal clear – no ifs, no buts – what you’ll pay if I’m elected Mayor in May 2016 is what you’ll pay at the end of my 4 years in office’

Reality: Daily and weekly caps are rising by an average of 2%, Travelcard season ticket prices are rising by an average of 2%.

Affordable housing

Promise: “Sadiq will set a target for 50 per cent of all new homes in London to be genuinely affordable.”

Reality: His new policy is that he hopes to convince developers to voluntarily meet a target of 35% affordable housing.

Police

Promise: 32,000 police officers on London’s streets.

Reality: Now only committing enough funds to maintain force’s current strength of 31,000 officers.

Trees

Promise: “plant two million trees by 2020”

Reality:No tree planting has been funded since the beginning of this administration”

Green energy

Promise: Make London run on 100% green energy by 2050.

Reality: Sadiq’s team admit they have no idea what the percentage was when he took over, let alone today, because energy generation is apparently now a matter for central government.

Strikes

Promise: “Make sure there are zero days of strikes”

Reality: Tube strike travel chaos for commuters today.

Sadiq cleverly getting the broken manifesto promises out of the way in the first year…

January 9, 2017



Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings on the relative merits of EU Referendum campaigners…

“600,000 votes either way does not make one set of people geniuses and another set of people morons. “

