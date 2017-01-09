Pimlico Plumber Flush Despite Brexit

Official handyman to the Remain campaign Charlie Mullins has revealed his business Pimlico Plumbers is enjoying its biggest ever trade boom, despite Brexit. Mullins’ firm enjoyed year-on-year sales up 30% to £9.7 million in the last quarter, including its first ever £3 million month in October and further soaring sales of £3.4 million in November, before sinking to an impressive £3.2 million in December. Mullins was tapped up by BSE to campaign against a Leave vote, which he claimed would be a wrench on the economy, a drain on sales and cause employment to plunge:

“I think we are going to see a rocky road out there, I think it’s going to affect the economy and we are going to see job losses.”

Charlie now spends his time funding Gina Miller’s calls for a blockage of Article 50 even though he knows his business isn’t going down the pan. That’s enough puns, don’t want to faucet…