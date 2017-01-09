Paul Mason’s Trumpian NHS Crisis Conspiracy Debunked

Over the weekend Paul Mason emerged from his leather-jacketed midlife crisis to reveal his latest conspiracy theory: Fleet Street is covering up the so-called NHS crisis. Top Corbynista Mason reckons the press are conspiring to keep NHS stories out of their papers so they can please their proprietors and secure invites to Downing Street drinks parties:

Does the theory stand up to scrutiny?

Mason told his followers that journalists at the Mail on Sunday had kept the NHS crisis out of the paper. The truth is the paper ran a major spread across two full pages high in the news section with the sub deck: “Britain’s NHS Emergency”. It featured the pull quote: “NHS is stretched to its limit”. 

Mason said there was “No NHS crisis” in the Sunday Telegraph. The truth is the paper covered the story on page two of the news section.

Mason also claimed the Sunday Times had ignored the issue. The paper devoted a large section of is leader column to the story.

Mason said the same of The Sun on Sunday. It covered the story on page two. The NHS crisis was also on the Sun’s front page this morning under the headline “Hospitals in Crisis”, with a spread across pages eight and nine on what it calls the “NHS Hospitals Scandal“.

Mason has so far failed to tweet any of this coverage or admit he was telling his followers a pack of fibs. This must be what the Corbynistas mean by their new Trumpian approach to dealing with the media…

Tags: , ,
People:
January 9, 2017 at 1:18 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trump jokes about media bias…

“The media is even more biased against me than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it. It’s fantastic. They think she’s absolutely great. My Wife Melania gives the exact same speech! And people get on her case! And I don’t get it! I don’t know Why!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Survey Says Survey Says
Oops Minister Oops Minister
BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus
Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest
Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong
Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU