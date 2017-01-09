Max Mosley’s Demand to “End Coloured Immigration”

Why does Impress funder Max Mosley want to gag the press? So they are prevented from publishing stories like this in today’s Sun, revealing Mosley once wrote a letter demanding an end to “coloured immigration” and defending his fascist father.

His opinion of “the Jew” is a nice touch too. How can Impress take £4 million from a man with such views? And why has the government given them state recognition?

UPDATE: Worth remembering that Spanky Max gave Tom Watson a £200,000 donation. Strange alliance…