Max Mosley’s Demand to “End Coloured Immigration”

Why does Impress funder Max Mosley want to gag the press? So they are prevented from publishing stories like this in today’s Sun, revealing Mosley once wrote a letter demanding an end to “coloured immigration” and defending his fascist father.

His opinion of “the Jew” is a nice touch too. How can Impress take £4 million from a man with such views? And why has the government given them state recognition?

UPDATE: Worth remembering that Spanky Max gave Tom Watson a £200,000 donation.  Strange alliance…

Tags: ,
People: /
January 9, 2017 at 12:30 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trump jokes about media bias…

“The media is even more biased against me than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it. It’s fantastic. They think she’s absolutely great. My Wife Melania gives the exact same speech! And people get on her case! And I don’t get it! I don’t know Why!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Survey Says Survey Says
Oops Minister Oops Minister
BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus
Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest
Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong Public Heath England Gets Booze Sums Wrong
Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU Civil Servants Forced to Admit We’re Leaving EU