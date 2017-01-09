Corbyn Campaign Manager Flies Red Flag on Tube Strike Picket

Guido spies Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign director Sam Tarry flying the red flag on the Tube strike picket line at London Bridge station this morning. Tarry, who ran Corbyn’s re-election campaign in the summer, is the national officer of the militant TSSA union. Sadiq Khan has been working all morning to distance himself from the strikers, despite the Mayor receiving £10,000 from the TSSA and using their office as his HQ. The truth, as you can see in the photo above, is Labour support today’s strike…

UPDATE: Tarry speaks to LBC from the picket line:

Tags: , ,
People: / /
January 9, 2017 at 11:50 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

