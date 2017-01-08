Stop the Gagging Order – Save the Free Press

MediaGuido’s Impress File has exposed Max Mosley’s state-recognised press regulator as a bunch of cranks who are unfit for purpose. Impress is the press regulator which hates the press. Now any paper which refuses to be put in Mosley’s shackles faces financial ruin.

Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act, cooked up by Hacked Off and Brian Leveson, is designed to punish newspapers for reporting the truth. Even if a paper publishes a story that is completely true it will be forced to pay costs should a legal case be brought. Even if a newspaper wins a case, it will still have to fork out for the other side’s fees. It’s a charter for anyone who fancies it – from crime bosses to celebrities, from local councillors to foreign dictators – to try their hand at shutting down stories exposing wrongdoing. 

You have just a few days to let Culture Secretary Karen Bradley know that gagging the free press with ruinous costs is unacceptable. The consultation closes at 5pm Tuesday 10 January. Take 10 seconds now to make a stand against cover-ups and for free expression, by completing this form:

If you want to read the next MPs’ expenses scandal, sign the form above…

Quote of the Day

Trump jokes about media bias…

“The media is even more biased against me than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it. It’s fantastic. They think she’s absolutely great. My Wife Melania gives the exact same speech! And people get on her case! And I don’t get it! I don’t know Why!”

