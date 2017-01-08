Brexit Means Leaving the Single Market

.@SophyRidgeSky determined to get clear answer from PM. “Third time I’ve asked, are you prioritising immigration?” https://t.co/NhQfm1hSUg — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) January 8, 2017

Merkel and the EU have been clear: you cannot be a member of the single market without freedom of movement. Theresa May has been clear: we are taking back control of our borders. Since October the PM’s language has confirmed Britain’s membership of the single market will end. Ministers have even said this on the record. As much as the LibDems today scream about ‘hard Brexit’, this is just Brexit. Theresa May’s evasive non-answers to Sophy Ridge were a largely pointless exercise. She is right that a good trade relationship with the EU and single market membership is not a binary issue, as Guido has shown with the US, China, Japan and South Korea among others. May can clear up the simple point of membership once and for all and put Remainers out of their misery. It’s mad that Westminster is still wasting time wondering if single market membership will continue, that was decided on June 23…