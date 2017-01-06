Poll Shows No Brexit Buyers’ Remorse

A major untruth told by Remainers since the referendum is that Leave voters have had buyers’ remorse and no longer back Brexit. This fib has been told by, among others, convicted fraudster Denis MacShane in a letter to the FT last week. There is no evidence to back it up. On the contrary, a new poll conducted by Saga shows the opposite: support for Leave is up and support for Remain is down. Brexit support is up 2% overall among over-50s, as well as being up in every English region. Meanwhile Remain support in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is down. Obviously over 50s are the most likely to vote so this is another indicator that Leave would win by an ever greater margin if the referendum was re-run. Time to nail this Remain lie once and for all…